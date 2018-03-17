Shinty: Kinlochshiel maintain 100% record to stay top with third win

Caberfeidh gained their first Premiership point with a 1-1 draw against Kyles

Defending Premiership champions Kinlochshiel maintained their 100% record with their third and highest-profile victory of the season, defeating Camanachd Cup finalists Lovat 1-0.

Newly-promoted Caberfeidh gained their first Premiership point in a 1-1 draw with Kyles, while Newtonmore registered a 1-0 victory away to Oban Camanachd.

On a day when the Premiership produced only four goals, neither Kingussie nor Glenurquhart could find the net at the Dell.

The highlight of the National Division was a 3-2 away win for last season's strugglers Inverness against newly-relegated Kilmallie.

At Balgate, Kinlochshiel were ahead within 15 minutes through John MacRae, but could not break down Lovat's defence again.

Caberfeidh were even quicker off the mark when Scotland's top international scorer, Kevin Bartlett, struck after just 11 minutes. However, with 15 minutes left, Grant Irvine salvaged a point for Kyles.

At Mossfield Park, Evan Menzies scored before half-time for Newtonmore, and that secured their first win of 2018.

Four weeks into the season, Lochaber are still to play, with their latest game postponed due to a local wedding.

Shiel are top of the Premiership with six points from three games, three clear of Kyles, who have a game in hand. At the bottom Skye, who have played once, and Lochaber are both yet to open their accounts.

In the National Division, Inverness rushed to a 3-0 half-time lead through a James Cameron double and Charlie MacDonald. Innes Blackall and Daniel Stewart replied in the third quarter of the game, but Kilmallie's comeback then stalled.

A Craig Anderson second-half double, including a penalty, had Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-0 up in Fort William, but the home side responded late on when Arran MacPhee also converted from the spot before Jack Fraser's equaliser.

Steven Hyslop opened for Strathglass at Beauly before Angus Renwick and Robbie Brindle put the home side ahead, before Darren Reid made the final score 2-2.

When Oban Celtic hosted Inveraray, Lewis Montgomery broke the deadlock for Inveraray after the break before Daniel Madej grabbed a late equaliser, which put Celtic top of the table.

After two games, they edge Fort William on goal difference, with both on three points, while at the bottom Inveraray sit above Beauly on goal difference.