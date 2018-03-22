BBC Sport - Joe Hendry: Flamboyant Scottish wrestler, nicknamed 'The Prestigious One', promises Commonwealth Games gold

'Prestigious One' Hendry promises Commonwealth gold

Professional wrestler Joe Hendry, from Edinburgh, will represent Scotland at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Hendry, 29, is a competitor in Insane Championship Wrestling, and as a former musician, writes and performs his own entrance music and videos.

The British 97kg freestyle champion says he will lobby Games officials to have his own entrance music on the Gold Coast, and promises a Commonwealth medal will be just the start.

