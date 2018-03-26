Scottish ice hockey: Braehead coach haunted by side's play-off failure

Braehead Clan's Jacob Doty opened the scoring against Guildford Flames on Saturday but the hosts battled back to take the win

Braehead Clan coach John Tripp was left devastated as his side blew their chances to reach the Elite League play-offs.

Clan's losses to Nottingham Panthers and Guildford Flames, coupled with a victory for Coventry Blaze against Manchester Storm, sent Blaze through to next week's quarter finals.

And as it was confirmed that Fife Flyers will be the only Scottish club to fly the flag in the post season, Tripp was left to wonder what might have been.

"It's a tough feeling to take, the fact we haven't been able to make it through," he said. "I'm not going to sugar coat it. It's not fun at all.

"This feeling will last a long time and we lost a lot of big games throughout the season. It's the kind of feeling that will sit in your stomach for a while.

"I've learned a lot from this season, after a difficult experience in Germany last year, but I was pleased to get the full year under my belt and learn about the league."

It is the first time the Clan have failed to make the quarter-final stage.

They were a point ahead of Coventry going into Friday's game against Nottingham Panthers but slipped to 6-3 defeat.

First period goals from Adam Brace and Ville Hämälainen gave Braehead the best possible start, but strikes from Zack Phillips, two from Alexander Mokshantsev and one from Evan Mosey turned the game Nottingham's way, despite Robbie Lepine's powerplay marker.

The visitors made sure of the win through Luke Pither and Raphael Bussieres, leaving Clan needing to win their last game at Guildford to salvage something.

Clan started an hour earlier than Coventry's game in Manchester on Saturday and took the lead over Guildford Flames through Jacob Doty.

Fife Flyers lost 5-2 at MK Lightning on Saturday but are the last Scots standing in the Elite League play-offs

However, Flames hit back through Charles Wells, John Dunbar and Kruise Reddick to clinch a 3-1 win, leaving Braehead hoping for a favour.

That did not materialise as Coventry won 7-4 over to book their place in the play-offs.

Fife are the last Scottish team standing and they face Manchester Storm, coached by former Braehead coach Ryan Finnerty, in a two-legged quarter final next week.

After a midweek 2-1 loss at Nottingham Panthers, their last game of the regular season was at second-bottom Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday.

MK won it 5-2, with Danick Gauthier and Chase Schaber on target for the Scots.

After failing to make the top eight, Dundee Stars began the week with the news that coach Omar Pacha had signed a three-year deal.

But it ended with two losses, going down 4-3 to the Panthers on Saturday before an 8-5 loss at Belfast Giants.

The curtain also came down on Edinburgh Capitals' campaign as they were beaten 11-2 at Sheffield Steelers on Saturday.

The Caps were then edged out 4-3 by Panthers, having been 3-1 up at one stage.

The game also marked the final appearance of long-serving netminder Kevin Forshall, who has retired after 18 years with the Capitals.

WEEKEND RESULTS

Friday -

Braehead Clan 3-6 Nottingham Panthers

Saturday

Dundee Stars 3-4 Nottingham Panthers

Guildford Flames 3-1 Braehead Clan

Milton Keynes Lightning 5-2 Fife Flyers

Sheffield Steelers 11-2 Edinburgh Capitals

Sunday

Belfast Giants 8-5 Dundee Stars

Edinburgh Capitals 3-4 Nottingham Panthers