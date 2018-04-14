Shinty: Kinlochshiel too strong for Skye, Kyles beat Newtonmore

Kyles Athletic were 2-1 winners at Newtonmore

Kinlochshiel's 100% Marine Harvest Premiership record moved on through game number five with a 5-2 home win for the champions over local rivals Skye.

Lovat's 2-1 defeat of Glenurquhart at Kiltarlity and Kyles' victory by the same score at Newtonmore kept them both in touch.

Caberfeidh drifted backwards when they lost 3-0 to Lochaber at Strathpeffer and in the remaining Premiership match, Oban Camanachd defeated Kingussie 2-0 at Mossfield Park.

A 1-1 draw away to Oban Celtic kept Glasgow Mid Argyll top of the National Division, but now only on goal difference after Fort William edged Inverness 1-0.

Kinlochshiel stormed to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter-hour when Ali Nixon opened and Jordan Fraser got two more. Keith MacRae grabbed Shiel's fourth before half time and also their fifth shortly after Jordan Murchison pulled one back early in the second half. Murchison got one more, but by then the game was well beyond the reach of Skye, who still look for their first point, although after just three matches.

James MacPherson drew first blood for Glenurquhart at Kiltarlity but, following Marc MacLachlan's equaliser, more than half the game went goalless before Greg Matheson's late winner for Lovat.

All the goals at Newtonmore came in the first half. Ewan Fraser got the home side off to a good start but Roddy MacDonald and Colin MacDonald won it for Kyles.

A Shaun Nicholson first-half double and a strike in the penultimate minute from John MacKenzie secured Lochaber's win over newly-promoted Caberfeidh.

Daniel MacVicar in the first half and Andrew MacCuish with a second half penalty did the damage for Oban Camanachd against Kingussie in a game which both sides ended with 11 men.

The promotion battle in the National Division is already raging with just three points separating the top six.

Calum McLay's second half equaliser after an opener from Oban Celtic's Daniel Madej kept Glasgow Mid Argyll top. Alexander MacMillan's only goal for Fort William against Inverness allowed the Fort to narrow the gap.

A Calum MacDougall double on either side of Michael Rodger's penalty produced a 3-0 win for Kilmallie who are the only one of the top six with a game in hand. Lewis Montgomery scored both an opener and a winner for Inveraray after Jack MacDonald's equaliser, lifting the Argyllshire side above opponents Beauly into fifth place.