Rob Maclean: Celtic's Moussa Dembele & Motherwell's Curtis Main on song

Moussa Dembele scored a stylish penalty as Celtic humbled Rangers

BBC commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on another weekend of Scottish football.

Timely return to form for Dembele

Moussa Dembele looked just about back to his best as Celtic coasted into the Scottish Cup final.

The 21-year-old French striker seems to have been suffering from second season syndrome after the spectacular impact he made on arrival in Scottish football.

Nagging injuries haven't helped Dembele kick on, but he looked sharp as a tack on Sunday and terrorised the Rangers defence at Hampden from start to finish.

His penalty finish was outrageous and, when you think he donated the second penalty to Olivier Ntcham and rattled the post in the opening minutes, he could so easily have claimed a second Old Firm hat-trick to follow up the one he got last term.

It was a refreshing return to form for Dembele. Maybe just in time for another summer of transfer speculation.

Motherwell's Main man

Motherwell had to bow to the inevitable in selling goal machine Louis Moult and they might struggle to fend off end-of-season interest in his striking successor, Curtis Main.

Meantime, the double cup finalists will hope the former Portsmouth frontman keeps on banging in the goals.

Main's now scored eight times in 16 games - a Moult-like strike rate - after his latest double against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Saturday.

His powerful presence up front is a big part of the Steelmen's success story.

Recruitment is a dirty word for some of our leading clubs at the moment. It hasn't proved to be a problem for Motherwell.

Rangers' & Dons' confidence low - advantage Hibs

Hibernian's hopes of claiming runners-up spot in the Premiership got a big boost at the weekend.

Both Rangers and Aberdeen, their rivals for a second-place finish, produced miserable performances as they lost out in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Both, with confidence having taken a battering, have to pick themselves up now for their final five fixtures of the league season.

Hibs have no negatives to worry them, even if their first post-split match is against champions-elect Celtic.

Neil Lennon's team are unbeaten in nine games and pressure-free as they bid to end an impressive return to the top flight on a high.

Inverness still in with a shout

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have left it late. But, amazingly, they're still in with an outside chance of elbowing their way into the end-of-season promotion play-offs.

The Championship side have won four games on the bounce, coming back from a goal down to beat Dumbarton 5-1 on Saturday, and are now unbeaten in eight.

The odds are still stacked against John Robertson's team finishing in the top four. They're eight points behind Dunfermline Athletic and Dundee United with four games to go.

But, on an amazing run of form, they can't be ruled out.

Inverness for much of this season looked likelier for the relegation play-offs as opposed to the promotion version, but the next few weeks could be interesting.

And, even if their late surge fizzles out, they look like being a much stronger bet next season.