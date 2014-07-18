Glasgow 2014: Mick Gault wants record 18th Commonwealth medal

England's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete Mick Gault says he has one final aim - equalling the overall competition record of 18 medals.

The 60-year-old small-bore pistol shooter, a 17-time medallist, will compete for the final time in Glasgow.

"It would be job done," the Norfolk veteran told BBC Look East.

"I would have done what was required of myself to become the most decorated person in the history of the Commonwealth Games."

Gault's incredible medal haul, spread across five Games and unmatched by any other English athlete, includes nine golds, and although he won silver and bronze in the pairs at Delhi 2010, he missed out in the singles and fell short of matching Australian shooter Phil Adams's total of 18 medals.

He initially retired after Delhi, but made a return with the view of competing at one more Games.

Golden Gault Gold Nine Silver Four Bronze Four

"I had a goal that wasn't met and I missed the competition," he said.

"I missed the feeling of standing on a firing point and doing what I love doing.

"I retired a bit too quick. After these Games my family have told me they can't take the stress, so afterwards I will give up international shooting.

"I will be the best I can be. I've been training for the last two or three years. I'm shooting better than ever."

While Gault enters his sixth Games, Haverhill's Larissa Sykes will be making her debut.

The 18-year-old, who trains in Cambridge, made her World Cup bow for Great Britain last year and won the British junior womens' air rifle title.

"Mick is a role model to anyone. Six Commonwealth Games is something not to be shy about," she said.

"I'd like to say over the next 20 or 30 years I've done the same. People like Mick push you on and prove there is no age limit.

"I don't think you can go into it without dreaming. You have to have that ultimate goal and give it a go."