Seonaid McIntosh emulates sister with European Shooting Championships gold

Seonaid McIntosh, the daughter of four-times Commonwealth Games medallist Shirley McIntosh, emulated her sister's gold medal earlier in the week

Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh has won gold at the European Shooting Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, three days after her sister Jennifer achieved the same feat.

Seonaid, 21, won the 50m rifle three positions event with an accumulated score of 458.5.

Elder sister Jennifer, 26, won gold in the 50m rifle prone event on Monday.

She also featured in Thursday's three positions event, as Great Britain took overall team gold.

Jennifer finished fifth in the event as the McIntosh sisters, alongside shooter Katie Gleeson, finished in first place with their combined scores.

Ukraine were second, with France taking third.