James Bevis wins gold at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Croatia

James Bevis made his Paralympic debut at Beijing 2008 and won a bronze medal at London 2012

Britain's James Bevis won gold in the R9 event at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Croatia.

The 41-year-old set a finals world record to beat France's Alain Quittet and Serbia's Dragan Ristic in Osijek.

The R9 [mixed 50m prone rifle] SH2 event has been added to the Paralympic programme for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

"We are pleased that R9 has been added to provide more opportunity for SH2 shooters," said Paralympic Performance Director Pasan Kularatne.

"This is James Bevis' first international competition of the year and I am very pleased that his hard work, supported by our staff team, has earned him gold."

Bevis also finished fifth in the R4 [mixed 10m rifle standing] final, his least preferred event, and goes for another medal in the R5 [mixed 10m prone rifle] SH2.