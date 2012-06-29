Wuxi Classic: Stuart Bingham defeats Mark Selby in China

  • From the section Snooker
Bingham

Stuart Bingham advanced into the Wuxi Classic semi-final after a 5-4 victory over world number one Mark Selby.

Bingham had led 4-2 before Selby pulled two frames back to force a decider and the world number 16 completed a match-winning break of 86 to go through.

He will face Mark Davis who trounced Graeme Dott 5-0.

Marcus Campbell beat Mark Williams 5-3 and Ricky Walden defeated Robert Milkins by the same scoreline to set up the other semi-final clash.

"Again it was a great match with Mark. I didn't think he played that well, he's obviously just started the season so he's a bit rusty," said Bingham.

"I potted a good long one in the last and split the pack up and they opened up lovely and I just kept myself together in the end."

Selby had won the event last year, as an invitational event, and admitted his opponent had been the better player.

"I think overall I didn't deserve to win, I didn't play well at all. I didn't score well enough and my safety was poor. I think overall Stuart deserved to win," said Selby.

Bingham had been beaten by Selby in final-frame deciders on three previous occasions, and opened up a 3-1 advantage with breaks of 63 and 110.

A 64 from the Leicester man reduced the arrears, but Bingham went one away from victory. He could have taken the match, but missed a match ball red to the middle pocket. Selby took the frame and drew level in the next with a 92 break, but Bingham was not to be outdone as a composed 86 gave him victory.

His opponent in the next round, Davis, secured an easy passage into the semi-final, his first ever in 21-years as a professional player.

Davis did not have to make a single break above 50 to overcome 2006 World Champion Dott.

Commenting on the number of shocks in the tournament so far, Dott said: "There are lots of players who probably haven't practised as much as they should. I for one haven't played that much. So a dark horse could win it."

Scotsman Campbell knocked in breaks of 66, 85 and 45, as well as a 60 in the eighth to get past Williams, while Walden, winner of the Shanghai Masters in 2008, stroked in 102, 72 and 68 to advance past Milkins.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story