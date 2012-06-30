Wuxi Classic: Stuart Bingham to face Ricky Walden in final

Stuart Bingham will play Ricky Walden in the final of the Wuxi Classic in China on Sunday.

Bingham produced a break of 134 in the deciding frame to seal a 6-5 semi-final win over fellow Englishman Mark Davis.

The 36-year-old will now face compatriot Walden after he defeated Marcus Campbell 6-1 in the last four.

"Get in there, all I can say is wow! I went through every emotion in that match. I'm in the final," Bingham wrote on social networking site Twitter.

Both players will be competing in their second ranking event finals - Bingham triumphed in the Australian Open last season and Walden won the Shanghai Masters in 2008.

Bingham advanced after another final frame decider, having beaten Peter Ebdon, Ken Doherty and Mark Selby 5-4 in previous rounds.

He raced into a 4-0 lead, which included breaks of 60 and 64, but Davis got back into the match with four frames of his own before taking the ninth as well with a break of 86.

Davis had chances to clinch the match, but missed opportunities saw Bingham come to the table to compile a 44 which was enough to level the match at 5-5.

And the Essex man knocked in a composed 134 clearance in the decider to go through.

Walden,who had had beaten Zhu Yinghui, Joe Perry and Robert Milkins on his way to the last four, eased past Scotsman Campbell in their semi-final, knocking in breaks of 47, 64 and 90 on his way to a comfortable victory.