Australian Open 2012: Neil Robertson beaten by Mark Davis

Home favourite Neil Robertson suffered a surprise defeat to Mark Davis in the second round of the Australian Open.

The Englishman fought back from losing the first frame to record a 5-1 victory and set up a quarter-final with Martin Gould, who beatChina's Cao Yupeng 5-4.

Robertson, the 2010 world champion, scored the highest break of the match with 88 but runs of 46, 67, 65, 81 and 61 were enough to earn Davis the win.

Peter Ebdon defeated Ding Junhui 5-4 to set up a meeting with Shaun Murphy.

The 2002 world champion prevailed in a match which lasted four hours and 50 minutes, with China's Ding forcing a decider after winning on a re-spotted black only for the Englishman to take the deciding frame with a 70 break.

In the same half of the draw, Marco Fu of Hong Kong also confirmed his place in the last eight, where he will meet Stephen Lee, with a 5-1 victory over Scotland's Jamie Burnett.

Barry Hawkins claimed a comfortable 5-2 win over Matthew Stevens to book a meeting with Matthew Selt, who emerged a 5-3 victor from his own Anglo-Welsh contest with Ryan Day.