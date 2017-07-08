Snooker World Cup: England to face holders China B, Wales knocked out
-
- From the section Snooker
England held off a Northern Ireland fight back to reach the semi-finals of the Snooker World Cup in China.
The pairing of Judd Trump and Barry Hawkins led 3-0, before Mark Allen and Joe Swail levelled, but Trump's 93 in the decider put them through 4-3.
The English duo come up against holders China B, with teenagers Yan Bingtao and Zhou Yeulong, as they defeated Belgium.
Ding Junhui and Liang Wenbo of China A eased past Wales and face Thailand, who defeated Iran.