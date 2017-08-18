China Championship: Selby, Higgins, Trump, Ding, Fu, Hawkins all out

World number one Selby has won three out of the last four world titles

The world's top six players were all knocked out in a remarkable second round at the China Championship.

World number one Mark Selby was beaten 5-4 by Zhou Yuelong, despite being 4-3 up, while number two John Higgins suffered a 5-2 defeat by Tom Ford.

Judd Trump lost 5-3 to Graeme Dott, Alan McManus thrashed Ding Junhui 5-0, Luca Brecel saw off Marco Fu 5-2 and Mark Davis beat Barry Hawkins 5-3.

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan defeated Dave Gilbert 5-3.

O'Sullivan had fallen 2-0 down, but a brilliant 130 break set him on his way to victory.

Scotland's Higgins won the invitational event last year, but the tournament has been upgraded to ranking status this year.