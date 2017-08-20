China Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by Luca Brecel in quarter-finals

From the section

Ronnie O'Sullivan was knocked out after winning four of the five opening frames in Guangzhou

Belgian Luca Brecel came back from 4-1 behind to beat five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-4 and reach the China Championship semi-finals.

World number 27 Brecel hit breaks of 110, 103, 81 and 57 to secure victory.

He will face Li Hang, after the home favourite defeated Mark Williams 5-3 in Guangzhou.

Shaun Murphy beat China's Zhou Yuelong 5-2 to set up a last-four match against Ali Carter, who defeated Fergal O'Brien by the same score.