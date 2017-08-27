Paul Hunter Classic 2017: Michael White beats Shaun Murphy in final

Michael White has now won two ranking tournaments in his career

Michael White won his second world ranking tournament after defeating Shaun Murphy 4-2 in the final of the Paul Hunter Classic in Furth, Germany.

White, 26, sealed the title with a break of 97 in the deciding frame at the Stadthalle.

Murphy beat White's fellow Welshman Jamie Jones in the semi-final 4-3, while White defeated Mitchell Mann 4-1.

White claimed his first world ranking title at the 2015 Indian Open in Mumbai with victory over Ricky Walden.

The player from Neath was the youngest player to make a competitive century when he did so at the age of nine, and was world amateur champion by the age of 14.