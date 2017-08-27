Paul Hunter Classic 2017: Michael White beats Shaun Murphy in final

Michael White
Michael White has now won two ranking tournaments in his career

Michael White won his second world ranking tournament after defeating Shaun Murphy 4-2 in the final of the Paul Hunter Classic in Furth, Germany.

White, 26, sealed the title with a break of 97 in the deciding frame at the Stadthalle.

Murphy beat White's fellow Welshman Jamie Jones in the semi-final 4-3, while White defeated Mitchell Mann 4-1.

White claimed his first world ranking title at the 2015 Indian Open in Mumbai with victory over Ricky Walden.

The player from Neath was the youngest player to make a competitive century when he did so at the age of nine, and was world amateur champion by the age of 14.

