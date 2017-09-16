Indian Open: John Higgins beats Anthony McGill to take title

Higgins has won four World Championship titles

World number three John Higgins captured the Indian Open title with a 5-1 victory over defending champion Anthony McGill in Visakhapatnam.

The 42-year-old Scot, runner-up in this year's World Championship, took the first two frames and was 3-1 ahead at the mid-session interval.

He duly wrapped up victory to secure his 29th ranking title.

There were no century breaks in the match and only one in excess of 50, a 71 for Higgins in the fourth frame.

