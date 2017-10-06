Mark Allen edged out by Judd Trump in European Masters quarter-final

Mark Allen reached the World Open semi-finals in China last month

Mark Allen fought back from three frames down to level with Judd Trump but lost the decider in Friday's European Masters quarter-final.

The world number nine from Antrim was struggling as Englishman Trump moved into a 3-0 lead in Belgium.

However, breaks of 102 and 76 saw Allen win the next two frames and he went on to take a tight sixth frame.

Allen's mistake early in the final frame set up Trump to hit a 70 break and clinch a 4-3 victory.

