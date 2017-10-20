English Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Jack Lisowski to make semi-finals

Ronnie O'Sullivan
O'Sullivan has already qualified for next month's Champion of Champions tournament in Coventry

Ronnie O'Sullivan eased into the English Open semi-finals with a 5-2 win over Jack Lisowski in Barnsley.

The highlight of the match was a 125 break in frame three on a quieter night for the five-time world champion.

O'Sullivan, 41, has been playing in trainers due to an ankle injury, and also let a spectator take his final shot in the third round on Thursday.

He faces Scotland's Anthony McGill, who beat Australian Neil Robertson 5-3, in the last four.

England's Kyren Wilson will face Switzerland's Alexander Ursenbacher in the other semi-final.

Wilson beat Iran's Hossein Vafaei 5-3 and Ursenbacher, who had never previously been beyond the last 32 of a ranking tournament, won 5-0 against Welshman Michael White.

Other than the already-qualified O'Sullivan, the rest of the semi-finalists are playing for a place in the upcoming Champion of Champions event.

McGill currently occupies the lowest qualifying spot and would be edged out by a win for either Wilson or Ursenbacher.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Tournaments