English Open 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Kyren Wilson 9-2 to claim title

Ronnie O'Sullivan has passed six-time world champion Steve Davis with 29 ranking titles

Ronnie O'Sullivan produced a world-class performance to beat fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson 9-2 and win the English Open in Barnsley.

Five-time world champion O'Sullivan led 6-2 after the first session and was relentless after the break, wrapping up a clinical victory with a break of 131.

The 41-year-old made four 100-plus breaks in the final to clinch his 29th ranking title.

"You don't play that well unless you feel you have to," he told Eurosport.

"That was as good as I could play amongst the balls. I made some really good breaks, the most important one was at 6-2.

"I was crafting breaks today, but there's still room for improvement on certain shots."

O'Sullivan was awarded the Steve Davis trophy and also surpassed the six-time world champion's tally of 28 ranking titles.

The Rocket enjoyed an eventful week in Barnsley after he was given special permission to play in trainers due to an ankle injury.

His third-round match against Mark Davis was then interrupted by a spectator who evaded security and took his final shot.

But he put all that behind him to produce his best snooker against 25-year-old Wilson, who was competing in his second final of the season following defeat by Ding Junhui at the World Open.

"He will undoubtedly be a world champion," O'Sullivan said of Wilson.

"He's the man of the future and I'm just enjoying trying to hold on to him."