International Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashed by Yan Bingtao in China

Ronnie O'Sullivan was thrashed 6-1 by 17-year-old Yan Bingtao at the International Open in Daqing, China.

The five-time world champion, who won the English Open a week ago, failed to pot a ball in the final four frames of his first-round loss.

"Yan played fantastically well. Maybe only Stephen Hendry and John Higgins have played that well against me before," said England's O'Sullivan.

"I didn't do that much wrong apart from missing a couple of balls."

The world number nine added: "If Yan plays like that he'll be very difficult to beat in this tournament. If he can play like that consistently he'll win a lot of tournaments."

China's Bingtao, ranked 53rd in the world, said: "I performed better than I thought I would.

"I think I can beat anyone, but I need to be calm and mature. I learned a lot from my first year as a pro, and I need to be in control and to be consistent. I might beat a top 16 player and then lose the next match."

