Mark Allen clinches comeback win over Mark King in China

Mark Allen fought back from 5-3 down to defeat England's Mark King 6-5 and make the last 16 of the International Championship in China.

The world number 11 from Antrim lost the opening two frames against the 2016 Northern Ireland Open winner.

Allen pulled one back with a break of 72 but he went on to fall 4-2 and 5-3 behind.

Breaks of 51 and 52 helped Allen draw level before he won it with a 92 in the deciding frame.

Allen, who beat China's Zhao Xintong in the first round, will now meet Englishman Martin O'Donnell for a place in the quarter-finals.

