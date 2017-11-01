Mark Allen beats Martin O'Donnell to make quarter-final in China

Mark Allen has secured comeback victories in his last two games in China

Mark Allen edged out Martin O'Donnell 6-5 on Wednesday to clinch a place in the International Championship quarter-finals in China.

The Antrim player won the last three frames to beat Mark King in the second round and it required another fightback to see off Englishman O'Donnell.

Allen lost the opening three frames and was also 5-4 down before taking the last two to secure victory.

The world number 11 will take on Judd Trump in a last-eight encounter.

Allen had top breaks of 131 and 114 before a 58 in the deciding frame.

