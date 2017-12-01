UK Championship 2017: BBC coverage times
-
- From the section Snooker
|UK Snooker Championship on the BBC
|Date: 28 Nov-10 Dec Venue: York Barbican
|Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 2 December.
World number one Mark Selby and Ronnie O'Sullivan head the field for the UK Championship in York from 28 November to 10 December.
Selby won the title for the second time when he beat five-time champion O'Sullivan 10-7 in a fantastic final last year.
He opens the defence of his title against Basen Eltahhan, while O'Sullivan begins his tournament against young Welshman Jackson Page.
The UK Championship is one of snooker's Triple Crown events, and this year has a total prize money of £850,000 with the winner taking £170,000.
BBC Sport has comprehensive live coverage from Saturday, 2 December on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TV, online and the BBC Sport app.
There will also be match highlights available on the BBC Sport website for UK audiences.
BBC coverage times
All times are GMT and subject to late changes.
Saturday, 2 December
13:00-14:30, 16:50-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
13:15-14:00, BBC One
14:00-18:00, BBC Two
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Snooker UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Sunday, 3 December
12:10-13:00, Highlights (repeat), BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
13:00-18:00, BBC Two
23:40-00:30, Highlights, BBC Two
00:30-02:30, Snooker UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Monday, 4 December
05:00-07:30, Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
12:10-13:00, Highlights (repeat), BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Snooker UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Tuesday, 5 December
05:40-07:40 & 08:30-10:30, Snooker UK Championship Extra (repeat), BBC Two
07:40-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
00:05-00:55, Highlights, BBC Two
00:55-02:55, Snooker UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Wednesday, 6 December
05:40-07:40 & 08:30-10:30, Snooker UK Championship Extra (repeat), BBC Two
07:40-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Snooker UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Thursday, 7 December
04:55-05:40, 07:45-08:35 & 10:35-11:25, Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
05:45-07:45 & 08:35-10:35, Snooker UK Championship Extra (repeat), BBC Two
13:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
13:00-14:45, 17:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Snooker UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Friday, 8 December
04:30-06:10, 08:10-09:00 & 12:10-13:00, Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
06:10-08:10, Snooker UK Championship Extra (repeat), BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
13:00-17:15 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
23:05-23:55, Highlights, BBC Two
Saturday, 9 December
05:00-06:45, Highlights (repeat), BBC Two
13:15-16:30, BBC One
16:30-17:30 & 19:00-21:00, BBC Two
13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
Sunday, 10 December
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, Snooker UK Championship, BBC Two