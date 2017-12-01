UK Championship 2017: BBC coverage times

Media playback is not supported on this device The moment Selby won the UK Championship

UK Snooker Championship on the BBC Date: 28 Nov-10 Dec Venue: York Barbican Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 2 December.

World number one Mark Selby and Ronnie O'Sullivan head the field for the UK Championship in York from 28 November to 10 December.

Selby won the title for the second time when he beat five-time champion O'Sullivan 10-7 in a fantastic final last year.

He opens the defence of his title against Basen Eltahhan, while O'Sullivan begins his tournament against young Welshman Jackson Page.

The UK Championship is one of snooker's Triple Crown events, and this year has a total prize money of £850,000 with the winner taking £170,000.

BBC Sport has comprehensive live coverage from Saturday, 2 December on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TV, online and the BBC Sport app.

There will also be match highlights available on the BBC Sport website for UK audiences.

