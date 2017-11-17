Shanghai Masters: Ronnie O'Sullivan to face Judd Trump in China final

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump last met in a ranking final at the 2016 European Masters

Ronnie O'Sullivan will meet Judd Trump in Saturday's Shanghai Masters final after both players enjoyed comfortable semi-final victories.

Five-time world champion O'Sullivan finished off with a high break of 123 in his 6-2 win over John Higgins.

Trump, twice runner-up in the China event, had runs of 105, 72 and 70 to beat Jack Lisowski 6-3.

The sessions for the best-of-19 final takes place at 06:00 and 11:30 GMT with the winner claiming £150,000.

O'Sullivan, 41, is showing signs of his best form, reaching his fourth major final of the season. He lost in the invitational Hong Kong Masters and last week's Champion of Champions, but eased past Kyren Wilson in the ranking English Open.

Trump, 28, is competing in his second ranking final of the season after defeating Stuart Bingham in October's European Masters.