Shanghai Masters: Ronnie O'Sullivan hammers Judd Trump in final

Ronnie O'Sullivan won his 30th ranking title by beating Judd Trump

Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashed Judd Trump 10-3 to win the Shanghai Masters and claim the £150,000 prize money.

O'Sullivan raced into a 7-0 lead before Trump took the last two frames of the first session to trail 7-2.

Any thoughts of a remarkable comeback were effectively ended in the opening frame of the last session, which O'Sullivan took with a 108 break.

Trump did make it 8-3 but five-time world champion O'Sullivan took the next two frames to secure victory.

He cleared up in the last frame after fellow Englishman Trump gave away a freeball after missing the final red when snookered.

O'Sullivan also picked up £3,000 for the highest break prize after a 144 during the tournament.

The win put 41-year-old O'Sullivan 9-8 in front in his head-to-head record against Trump, 28.

In 2018, the Shanghai Masters will become a 24-man invitational event, with a total prize money pot of £725,000.

