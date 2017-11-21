Northern Ireland Open: Judd Trump loses temper in first-round defeat

Judd Trump suffered a shock first-round exit at the Waterfront Hall

World number two Judd Trump lost his temper as he crashed out in the first round of the Northern Ireland Open 4-2 to fellow Englishman Stuart Carrington.

Trump trailed 3-2 and 52-0 when he missed a red to a middle pocket before conceding the frame by throwing his cue at the ball with 83 points remaining.

He faces a fine for conceding a frame while he had enough points to win.

Last week's Shanghai Masters runner-up will also face censure for refusing to attend the news conference afterwards.

Despite compiling breaks of 59, 64 and 74, Trump was clearly frustrated by his lack of consistency in the match as his long game deserted him.

For Carrington, ranked 52 in the world, this was his first professional victory over Trump, who lost 10-3 to Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Shanghai Masters final.

Trump's exit at the Waterfront Hall event follows a shock loss for Shaun Murphy on Monday, the recently crowned Champion of Champions winner going down 4-2 to 25-year-old Chen Zifan of China.

English Open winner O'Sullivan progressed to round two with a 4-2 success over German Lukas Kleckers as he chases the £1m bonus prize on offer for any player who completes a clean sweep of the Home Nations tournaments.

Breaks of 91 and 126 put O'Sullivan 2-0 ahead but his opponent compiled a 137 to draw level at 2-2, before O'Sullivan pulled clear to win.

Four-time world champion John Higgins saw off Nigel Bond 4-2 in his first round game, Liang Wenbo defeated Jackson Page 4-1 and Mark Williams got the better of James Wattana 4-0.

Scotland's Stephen Maguire whitewashed Basem Eltahhan 4-0 but Graeme Dott went out 4-3 to Zhou Yuelong and Tom Ford beat Fergal O'Brien 4-2.

Also on Tuesday, last year's tournament runner-up Barry Hawkins takes on Zhao Xintong.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen plays his second-round match against Tian Pengfei of China on Wednesday, with defending champion Mark King playing Ashley Hugill and crowd favourite Jimmy White up against Jak Jones.

The tournament boasts a total prize fund of £366,000, with the winner picking up £70,000.