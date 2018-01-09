Masters 2018: Match schedule and BBC coverage times

From the section

Masters 2018 on the BBC Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 14-21 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app. Live text on the final on the BBC Sport website.

Schedule and coverage times

All times GMT and subject to late changes

First round (best of 11 frames)

Sunday, 14 January

13:00

Mark Selby (Eng) v Mark Williams (Wal)

19:00

Mark Allen (NI) v Luca Brecel (Bel)

TV coverage

13:00-17:15, BBC Two

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button and online

23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two (00:10-01:00, BBC Two NI)

00:05-02:05, Extra, BBC Two (01:00-02:35, BBC Two NI)

Monday, 15 January

13:00

Ding Junhui (Chn) v Ryan Day (Wal)

19:00

Judd Trump (Eng)v Liang Wenbo (Chn)

TV coverage

13:00-16:45, BBC Two

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button and online

23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two

00:05-02:05, Extra, BBC Two

Tuesday, 16 January

13:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan(Eng) v Marco Fu (HK)

19:00

Barry Hawkins (Eng) v Kyren Wilson (Eng)

TV coverage

13:00-16:45, BBC Two (13:00-14:40, BBC Red Button to cover BBC Two Wales)

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button and online

00:05-00:55, Highlights, BBC Two (00:35-01:25, BBC Two NI)

00:55-02:55, Extra, BBC Two (01:25-02:55, BBC Two NI)

Wednesday, 17 January

13:00

Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Ali Carter (Eng)

19:00

John Higgins (Sco) v Anthony McGill (Sco)

TV coverage

13:00-16:45, BBC Two (13:00-14:30 & 15:30-16:45, BBC Two Scotland)

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button and online

23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two

00:05-02:05, Extra, BBC Two

Quarter-finals

Thursday, 18 January

13:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan(Eng)/Marco Fu (HK) v Mark Allen (NI)/Luca Brecel (Bel)

19:00

John Higgins (Sco)/Anthony McGill (Sco) v Ding Junhui (Chn)/Ryan Day (Wal)

TV coverage

13:00-16:45, BBC Two (not in Scotland)

19:00-20:00, BBC Two (19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button and online)

23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two (00:15-01:05, BBC Two Scotland)

00:05-02:05, Extra, BBC Two (01:05-02:05, BBC Two Scotland)

Friday, 19 January

13:00

Judd Trump (Eng)/Liang Wenbo (Chn) v Shaun Murphy (Eng)/Ali Carter (Eng)

19:00

Barry Hawkins (Eng)/Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Mark Selby (Eng)/Mark Williams (Wal)

TV coverage

13:00-16:45, BBC Two

19:00-20:00, BBC Two (19:55-23:00, BBC Red Button; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online)

23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two

00:05-02:05, Extra, BBC Two

Semi-finals

Saturday, 20 January

13:15 & 19:00

13:15-16:30, BBC One, Connected TV and online

16:30-17:30, BBC Red Button and online

19:00-22:30, BBC Two

00:00-02:00, Extra, BBC Two

Final

Sunday, 21 January

13:30 & 19:00 (two sessions)

13:00-17:15 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Two