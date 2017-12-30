Ronnie O'Sullivan may miss 'boring Crucible' to film Hustle

Media playback is not supported on this device Why we still can't take our eyes off Ronnie

Five-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan has said he might miss the World Championship to film a television show.

The 42-year-old, who needs two titles to equal Stephen Hendry's record, also described the event at the Crucible Theatre as "his least favourite".

O'Sullivan said he would be filming pool show Hustle in Australia in May. Snooker's showpiece tournament runs from 21 April to 7 May in Sheffield.

"Crucible is boring plus I've ticked that box five times," he said.

Writing on social media, the Englishman added: "It's what you experience while on this planet that counts. Making Hustle is a right laugh. Plus I've got plenty ranking points so no need to play as much."

O'Sullivan, who lost in the quarter-finals to Ding Junhui at this year's World Championship, has won three ranking events in the past two months.

He claimed the English Open in October and Shanghai Masters in November before winning the UK Championships earlier this month to move to 31 ranking titles - five behind Scot Hendry's all-time record.

O'Sullivan is expected to defend his Masters title in January.