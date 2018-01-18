Masters 2018: Kyren Wilson thrashes Mark Williams to move into the semi-finals

Kyren Wilson is competing in the Masters for only the second time and lost in the first round in 2017

2018 Dafabet Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 14-21 January Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

World number 14 Kyren Wilson moved into the semi-finals of the Masters with a 6-1 victory over two-time champion Mark Williams at Alexandra Palace in London.

Wilson, 26, held a 4-0 lead at the interval, and breaks of 63 and 76 saw him win two of the next three frames.

Welshman Williams, 42, who won the tournament in 1998 and 2003, had caused a shock when he beat world number one Mark Selby 6-5 in the opening round.

Wilson faces either Judd Trump or Shaun Murphy in Saturday's semi-final.

Wilson, 26, has reached the final of the World Open and English Open this season, but has not won a tournament since his success at the Shanghai Masters in September 2015.

Earlier on Thursday, world number eight Mark Allen beat seven-time Masters champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-1 in their quarter-final.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.