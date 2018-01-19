Masters 2018: Judd Trump beats Shaun Murphy in quarter-finals

Judd Trump has never reached the Masters final, but did reach the semi-finals in 2012 and 2016

2018 Dafabet Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 14-21 January Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Judd Trump held off a comeback from Shaun Murphy to win 6-4 and move into the Masters semi-finals.

Breaks of 57, 60, 61 and 91 helped Trump into a 4-2 lead after six frames at Alexandra Palace.

But Murphy, who won the competition in 2015, won the next two frames thanks to scores of 95 and 59 to bring it level.

However, Trump made century breaks of 111 and 113 to set up a semi-final on Saturday against Kyren Wilson, who beat two-time champion Mark Williams 6-1.

Two-time winner John Higgins plays Wales' Ryan Day in the last quarter-final on Friday (19:00 GMT), with the winner facing Mark Allen after the Northern Irishman beat 2017 champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-1.

More to follow.

Shaun Murphy was bothered by a wasp at Alexandra Palace during the first session of the match

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.