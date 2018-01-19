Masters 2018: Judd Trump beats Shaun Murphy in quarter-finals
|2018 Dafabet Masters
|Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 14-21 January
Judd Trump held off a comeback from Shaun Murphy to win 6-4 and move into the Masters semi-finals.
Breaks of 57, 60, 61 and 91 helped Trump into a 4-2 lead after six frames at Alexandra Palace.
But Murphy, who won the competition in 2015, won the next two frames thanks to scores of 95 and 59 to bring it level.
However, Trump made century breaks of 111 and 113 to set up a semi-final on Saturday against Kyren Wilson, who beat two-time champion Mark Williams 6-1.
Two-time winner John Higgins plays Wales' Ryan Day in the last quarter-final on Friday (19:00 GMT), with the winner facing Mark Allen after the Northern Irishman beat 2017 champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-1.
More to follow.
