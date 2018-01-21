Masters 2018: Mark Allen & Kyren Wilson drawing 4-4 after first session of final

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Allen's cheeky treble in Masters final

2018 Dafabet Masters final Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: Sunday, 21 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and mobile app and follow text updates online.

Mark Allen and Kyren Wilson will go into the last session of the Masters final level at 4-4 after a scrappy first eight frames at Alexandra Palace.

The first session was littered with errors, with Allen taking a marathon 46-minute fourth frame to level at 2-2.

A 45 from the Northern Irishman took him 3-2 ahead before Kettering's Wilson made two breaks over 80 to lead.

Wilson should have taken the eighth with his 52 break, but Allen came back to the table to pinch the frame.

The final session starts at 19:00 GMT, with the winner of the first-to-10 contest taking home £200,000.

Analysis

Three-time finalist John Parrott

It was bound to happen some time in the tournament - you are going to get a scrappy session.

It's not happened for Allen yet, but to come out 4-4 he'll be delighted.

Three-time Masters champion Steve Davis

If the standard is not unbelievable then snooker can still be exciting.

The great players don't worry about what's gone. A little bit more time on the practice table before the later session, and they'll be ready to go.