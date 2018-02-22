World Grand Prix: Ronnie O'Sullivan makes four centuries v Xiao Guodong

Ronnie O'Sullivan
O'Sullivan has won 31 ranking titles during his career

Ronnie O'Sullivan was in scintillating form, making four centuries, as he thrashed Xiao Guodong 5-0 in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix.

O'Sullivan, 42, opened with breaks of 105, 102 and 101, before a 55 halted his run of straight tons.

But a 106 put him through to face Stephen Maguire, who beat Shaun Murphy 5-2, in the last four in Preston.

Earlier on Thursday, world number one Mark Selby trounced Neil Robertson 4-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

Selby, the reigning world champion, will face Michael White next, after the Welshman beat Joe Perry by the same scoreline.

China's Ding Junhui beat Englishman Mark Joyce 4-1 to set up a meeting with Scotland's Anthony McGill, who beat Stuart Bingham 4-1.

O'Sullivan's sensational scoresheet
Ronnie O'SullivanXiao Guodong
106 (105 break)Frame one19
102 (102)Frame two1
101 (101)Frame two0
107 (55)Frame four25
106 (106)Frame five0
522Total points45

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Tournaments