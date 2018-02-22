World Grand Prix: Ronnie O'Sullivan makes four centuries v Xiao Guodong

O'Sullivan has won 31 ranking titles during his career

Ronnie O'Sullivan was in scintillating form, making four centuries, as he thrashed Xiao Guodong 5-0 in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix.

O'Sullivan, 42, opened with breaks of 105, 102 and 101, before a 55 halted his run of straight tons.

But a 106 put him through to face Stephen Maguire, who beat Shaun Murphy 5-2, in the last four in Preston.

Earlier on Thursday, world number one Mark Selby trounced Neil Robertson 4-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

Selby, the reigning world champion, will face Michael White next, after the Welshman beat Joe Perry by the same scoreline.

China's Ding Junhui beat Englishman Mark Joyce 4-1 to set up a meeting with Scotland's Anthony McGill, who beat Stuart Bingham 4-1.