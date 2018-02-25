World Grand Prix: Ding Junhui to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in final

Ding Junhui's victory means he will be meeting Ronnie O'Sullivan in a major final for the fifth time

Ding Junhui will face Ronnie O'Sullivan in Sunday's World Grand Prix final after beating world number one Mark Selby 6-5 in Preston.

Selby won the 47-minute opening frame and there was little to separate the pair in a match that saw them peg each other back at 2-2, 3-3 and 4-4.

A century break put China's Ding 5-4 up and one frame from victory before Leicester's Selby levelled again.

But a break of 83 in the final frame saw Ding into the final.

O'Sullivan beat Stephen Maguire in Friday's first semi-final.

Ding will be meeting O'Sullivan in a major final for the fifth time, and the pair will be competing for a £100,000 top prize.

The first session of the best-of-19 frames contest starts at 13:00 GMT.