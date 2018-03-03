Welsh Open: Barry Hawkins beats Noppon Saengkham in semi-final

Barry Hawkins' last ranking win was the 2017 World Grand Prix

Barry Hawkins beat Thailand's Noppon Saengkham 6-4 to reach the Welsh Open final in Cardiff.

The Englishman, World Championship runner-up in 2013, will face either John Higgins or Gary Wilson on Sunday.

Hawkins did not manage a century break, but edged Saengkham who was playing in his first ranking semi-final.

"I missed some easy ones, I just struggled and I am a lucky boy to be in the final," Hawkins said after a break of 63 made the 10th frame decisive.

Hawkins will now appear in a sixth ranking final, chasing a fourth win.

"It was hard work, a horrible game, he was a difficult opponent to play against... I struggled at the table a bit," Hawkins added to BBC Wales.

"I try and forget about today now and play like I did in the quarter-final. If I play like I did today in the final I will get murdered."

Hawkins, who beat China's Yan Bingtao to reach the last four, opened up a 3-1 advantage with a break of 94, but there was not much fluency from either player.

A 37-minute seventh frame was edged by Hawkins on the colours to make it 5-2 before Saengkham cut the deficit to 5-3 in another cagey interlude.

The match finally had a century break when Saengkham secured his third of the tournament, sinking a long red to set up a break of 139, but Hawkins won the 10th and with it the match.