Players Championship: Ding Junhui and Shaun Murphy into quarter-finals

Ding Junhui won the 2013 Players Championship, beating Neil Robertson 4-3 in the final

Ding Junhui and Shaun Murphy progressed to the quarter-finals of the Players Championship in Llandudno.

China's Ding beat Masters champion Mark Allen 6-2 and will face the winner of Ronnie O'Sullivan and Graeme Dott in the next round.

Murphy defeated fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson 6-3 and plays Scotland's John Higgins or Anthony McGill next.

Wales' Ryan Day, winner of the previous ranking event in Gibraltar, and Mark Williams are both in action on Tuesday.

Day comes up against world number one Mark Selby, while two-time world champion Williams plays Chinese teenager Yan Bingtao.