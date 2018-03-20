Players Championship: Mark Selby knocked out by Ryan Day

Day hit a clearance of 133 to win the match

Ryan Day continued his superb form by knocking out world number one Mark Selby in the first round of the Players Championship in Llandudno.

Day, who has won back-to-back titles in Gibraltar and Romania, hit two centuries in a 6-3 victory.

He is aiming to become the first player to win three consecutive tournaments since John Higgins in 2001.

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan progressed to the last eight with a 6-1 win over Graeme Dott.

O'Sullivan will play China's Ding Junhui while Day will face fellow Welshman Mark Williams.