Players Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump through

O'Sullivan took his career centuries to 941 against Ding

Ronnie O'Sullivan reached the semi-finals of the Players Championship with a 6-3 win over China's Ding Junhui.

Five-time world champion O'Sullivan fell 2-0 behind, but made three century breaks, including 100 and 121 in the final two frames to progress.

"I never worry about the scoreline because if I find some form, I can reel off four or five frames on the trot," O'Sullivan told ITV.

Four-time world champion John Higgins went out but Judd Trump progressed.

In the first round, Scotland's Higgins was whitewashed 6-0 by fellow countryman Anthony McGill, who made breaks of 64, 61 and 57 to reach the quarter-finals where he will face Englishman Shaun Murphy.

Defending champion Trump came from behind to beat Stephen Maguire 6-3, winning three frames in a row. The Englishman made two century breaks of 128 and 117, plus further knocks of 78 and 76 and plays Neil Robertson in the last eight.

Ryan Day's match against fellow Welshman Mark Williams completes the quarter-final line-up.

O'Sullivan aiming for 1,000 centuries

O'Sullivan has been this season's form player and is looking for a record-equalling fifth ranking title of the season in Llandudno, having claimed the English Open, Shanghai Masters, UK Championship and World Grand Prix.

'The Rocket' is into the last four in Wales and will compete in the two remaining ranking events - the China Open and World Championship - in April.

The 42-year-old took his career centuries to 941 against Ding and has made 67 tons this campaign.

O'Sullivan added: "It started off scrappily but I told myself to play like it was an in an exhibition, to have fun and go for my shots.

"I am trying to get to 1,000 centuries in my career. I am trying harder with each century I make. Maybe I can get there by the end of next season if I can keep it up."