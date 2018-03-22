Players Championship: Trump joins O'Sullivan in semi-finals

From the section

Judd Trump turned professional in 2005

Judd Trump has booked a semi-final place at the Players Championship, alongside five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.

World number three Trump convincingly beat Australian Neil Robertson 6-1 to go through.

He will play O'Sullivan in Llandudno on Friday.

Wales will be guaranteed to have a representative in the last four, with Ryan Day and Mark Williams going head to head in Thursday's quarter-final.

Their opponent will be decided in the other quarter-final match between Anthony Gill and Shaun Murphy on Friday.