China Open: Mark Allen boosts World Championship hopes with first-round win

Allen has fallen eight places to 17th in the latest world rankings

Masters champion Mark Allen has boosted his bid to regain a top-16 place for the World Championship by winning his first-round match at the China Open.

The 32-year-old lies 17th in the world rankings and must regain his place in the top 16 this week if he is to avoid having to qualify for Sheffield.

Allen scored three centuries and a closing break of 98 as he beat Noppon Saengkham of Thailand 6-1 in Beijing.

He will play Kurt Maflin or Yan Bingtao in the last-32 second round.

The Masters champion recently dropped eight places in the rankings and could yet have to qualify for the Crucible Theatre.

"I'm very happy with the way I scored - that's the best I've scored since winning the Masters," said Allen after his success in the last 64 on Sunday.

"I'm not usually one that follows the rankings too closely but it's hard not to when it comes near Sheffield time.

"I still might end up having to qualify - that's not a nice place to be - but I'm in a far better position after winning that first round match.

"I'm here to win the China Open - the rankings matter will take care of itself."

The prize money for this year's China Open has almost doubled, with a top prize of £225,000 on offer for the winner and a total prize fund of £1m.

The winner's cheque for the tournament is now the second biggest among the ranking events, behind the £425,000 awarded to the winner of the World Championship.