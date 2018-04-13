World Championship qualifiers: Liang Wenbo misses black for second 147 of match

Liang Wenbo's 147 was the eighth of the season and 139th in a competitive match

China's Liang Wenbo missed the final black for an unprecedented second 147 break in his first-round match in World Championship qualifying.

The 31-year-old world number 19 made a maximum in the 10th frame against Rod Lawler before missing a straightforward black on 140 in the 12th.

No player has made two 147s in a competitive match.

Liang's 140 sealed a 10-2 victory and put him into round two at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Crowd favourite and six-time beaten finalist Jimmy White took another step towards his first appearance in the main event since 2006 with a 10-6 win against Sam Craigie.

White, who turns 56 next month, was playing his 100th match in the tournament and on Sunday he faces world number 22 Joe Perry, who thrashed Ross Muir of Scotland 10-1.

But 11-times women's world champion Reanne Evans, who won her first ever World Championship match at last year's qualifying against Robin Hull, was beaten 10-7 by world number 44 Dominic Dale, who has not qualified since 2014.

Meanwhile, Liang will play compatriot Zhao Xintong, who beat Aditya Mehta 10-8, in the second round.

"I just want to play my game and show what I do in practice - that I can do 147s. Today was a very good chance. I tried," Liang told World Snooker.

"I need to calm down and focus now for my next match."

Liang's 147 was his second of the season and third of his career, having made one at the English Open in October.

There are 16 qualifying spots available for the World Championships, with those winning three matches joining the world's top 16 players in 19 April's main draw.

The World Championships at the Crucible run from 21 April to 7 May.