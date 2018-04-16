World Snooker Championship: How to watch on the BBC
BBC Sport brings you comprehensive live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs and online.
Watch all of the action as world number one Mark Selby aims to win a third successive title at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
The tournament starts on 21 April, with the final to be played on 6-7 May.
Coverage
All times BST
Saturday, 21 April
13:45-16:35, BBC One
10:00-14:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
10:00-13:00, 16:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:30; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, 00:05-00:55, BBC Two
Extra, 00:55-02:55, BBC Two
Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
Sunday, 22 April
10:00-12:15, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
12:30-13:00, 16:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, 23:25-00:15, BBC Two
Extra, 00:15-02:15, BBC Two
Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
Monday, 23 April
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two
10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra, 00:05-02:05, BBC Two
Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
Tuesday, 24 April
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two
10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button
Extra, 00:05-02:05, BBC Two
Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button
Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
Wednesday, 25 April
10:00-11:30 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two
10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button
Extra, 00:05-02:05, BBC Two
Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button
Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
Thursday, 26 April
13:00-18:00, BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables One & Two, 13:00-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10, 09:10-10:00 & 12:10-13:00, BBC Red Button
Extra, 00:05-02:05, BBC Two
Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10 & 10:10-12:10, BBC Red Button
Replays, 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
Friday, 27 April
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two
10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, 23:35-00:25, BBC Two
Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button
Extra, 00:25-02:25, BBC Two
Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button
Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
Saturday, 28 April
10:00-12:00, 16:30-17:30 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
10:00-13:00, 16:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, 23:30-00:20, BBC Two
Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button
Extra, 00:20-02:20, BBC Two
Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button
Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
Sunday, 29 April
10:00-11:00, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, 23:30-00:20, BBC Two
Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button
Extra, 00:20-02:20, BBC Two
Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button
Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
Monday, 30 April
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables One & Two, 13:00-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Highlights, repeats, 06:30-07:20, 09:20-10:10 & 12:10-13:00, BBC Red Button
Extra, 00:05-02:05, BBC Two
Extra, repeat, 07:20-09:20 & 10:10-12:10, BBC Red Button
Replays, 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
Tuesday, 1 May
10:00-12:00, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button
Extra, 00:05-02:05, BBC Two
Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button
Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
Wednesday, 2 May
10:00-11:30, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Highlights, repeats, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button
Extra, 00:05-02:05, BBC Two
Extra, repeat, 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button
Replays, 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
Thursday, 3 May
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Table One, 13:00-18:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, 23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Highlights, repeats, 06:30-07:20, 09:20-10:10 & 12:10-13:00, BBC Red Button
Extra, repeat, 07:20-09:20 & 10:10-12:10, BBC Red Button
Friday, 4 May
10:00-12:00, 13:00-15:00, 16:30-18:00 & 19:00-21:00, BBC Two
16:00-18:00, 21:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Table One, 10:00-12:00; 13:00-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, 23:30-00:20, BBC Two
Highlights, repeat, 05:00-10:00, BBC Red Button
Saturday, 5 May
10:00-12:10, 16:10-18:00 & 19:30-22:00, BBC Two
16:55-18:00, BBC Red Button
Table One, 10:00-18:00; 19:30-22:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights, repeat, 05:00-10:00, BBC Red Button
Sunday, 6 May
Final - 14:00-17:30 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Two
Monday, 7 May
Final - 14:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Two
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, with access to live streams, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos and highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free for Apple and Android devices.
Session start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.