Lewis Blackbird replaces Simon Nielsen at Leicester Lions

Leicester have signed Lewis Blackbird from Mildenhall as a guest replacement for injured rider Simon Nielsen.

Blackbird will make his debut for the Lions at number seven in Saturday's home Premier League meeting against Sheffield Tigers.

Nielsen broke his left leg in the win against Plymouth last weekend and is expected to be out of action for the next 12 weeks.

The Dane broke his femur after colliding with team-mate Jari Makinen.

