Plymouth Devils losing streak continues

Plymouth Devils lost their fourth consecutive Premier League match after going down 49-41 at Glasgow Tigers.

Ryan Fisher flew in from Poland after World Cup duty to score a 15-point paid maximum for Plymouth but that wasn't enough to prevent the defeat.

The Devils went behind after heat two when the impressive Tigers reserve Mason Campton took the chequered flag.

Glasgow continued to dominate the early stages of the match and opened up an eight-point lead after heat five.

The lead remained at eight until the penultimate race where a Glasgow 5-1 ended any hope of Plymouth taking something from the meeting.

Despite the loss the Devils can take heart from an improved away performance as they recorded seven heat winners, three more than on their previous visit to Glasgow in May.

Plymouth's match away at Berwick on Saturday night was postponed due to a waterlogged track.