Ulrich Ostergaard joins King's Lynn Stars as reserve

Ulrich Ostergaard

King's Lynn Stars have signed Danish rider Ulrich Ostergaard ahead of Wednesday's home Elite League clash with Eastbourne Eagles.

The 31-year-old, who is number one for Redcar Bears in the Premier League, will replace Joe Screen in the line-up.

"We thank Joe for all his help but with eight home matches left we feel this move makes us stronger at reserve," said Stars promoter Buster Chapman.

"Ulrich has a good record around King's Lynn and enjoys riding here very much."

King's Lynn are currently fifth in the Elite League, one place and five points below Eastbourne.

