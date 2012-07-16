Ulrich Ostergaard joins King's Lynn Stars as reserve

King's Lynn Stars have signed Danish rider Ulrich Ostergaard ahead of Wednesday's home Elite League clash with Eastbourne Eagles.

The 31-year-old, who is number one for Redcar Bears in the Premier League, will replace Joe Screen in the line-up.

"We thank Joe for all his help but with eight home matches left we feel this move makes us stronger at reserve," said Stars promoter Buster Chapman.

"Ulrich has a good record around King's Lynn and enjoys riding here very much."

King's Lynn are currently fifth in the Elite League, one place and five points below Eastbourne.