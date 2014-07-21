Plymouth Devils end five-match losing streak with Glasgow win

Plymouth Devils ended a run of five straight Premier League defeats with a 53-41 success over Glasgow Tigers.

The Devils handed debuts to new signings James Wright and James Shanes but it was reserve Sam Simota who stole the show with 16+1 from six rides.

Plymouth took the lead in the very first race of the night courtesy of Kyle Newman and Ben Barker.

They went on to record 10 of the 15 race winners to move three points clear of the bottom of the table.

After a first-race advantage the Devils were pegged back in heat two but followed that up with two 5-1's in the next three heats to open up an eight-point lead.

The Tigers gave themselves hope following heat nine as Kasper Lykke and Rusty Harrison combined for a tactical race win.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors as the hosts rattled off three consecutive heat advantages in races 12, 13 and 14 to seal all three points.