Adam Skornicki: Former Wolves & Birmingham star out until October

Polish rider Adam Skornicki will not race again this season after being told he needs to walk with crutches until October to help heal a dislocated hip.

Former Wolverhampton star Skornicki, 37, suffered the injury while riding for the Birmingham Brummies in May.

Following the Brummies' closure, he had been hoping to find another club.

"A dislocated hip can be complicated, it's a shame because he was looking to race," Wolves promoter Chris Van Straaten said.

"Adam went to see a specialist with the hope if being given the all-clear.

"He's likely to be on crutches until October to keep as much weight off the hip as possible."

Skornicki had four spells with Wolverhampton, winning the Elite League title with them in 2002 and 2008, before joining Birmingham this season.

The Brummies were forced out of business on 14 July because of mounting debts.