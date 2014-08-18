Plymouth Devils beat Rye House for fourth straight home win

Plymouth Devils recorded their fourth straight home win with a 54-41 victory over Rye House Rockets.

Ben Barker (14) top-scored for Plymouth as the hosts secured nine of the 15 heat winners on the night.

The Devils started strongly with heat advantages in four of the first six heats to open up a 12-point lead.

They continued to dominate and, despite a late rally by the visitors, who got advantages of their own in four of the last five heats, Plymouth took the win.

The win leaves Plymouth 11th in the Premier League table, four points clear of bottom club Sheffield.

After opening up a 12-point lead from the first six races of the night, Plymouth were pegged back by the visitors thanks to a tactical success for Jason Garrity and Oliver Greenwood.

However, the Devils responded with two heat maximums of their own in the next two races to all-but secure the points.

The Rockets were not done though and found their form late on to give themselves hope of an away bonus point going into the final heat of the match.

But the impressive Devils duo of Barker and Kyle Newman combined for a 5-1 heat maximum to ensure Plymouth took all three points.