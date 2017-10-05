BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Nominations open

This is your chance to nominate your Young Sports Personality of the Year 2017.

The winner of the award will be announced during BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, 17 December.

Nominations will form a shortlist, with a panel including well-known sports stars deciding the winner.

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Robinson took the award in 2016 after winning gold at the Rio Paralympics aged 15.

Past winners of the award have included Tom Daley, Sir Andy Murray, Claudia Fragapane, Ellie Simmonds and Theo Walcott.

This year the awards show comes live from the Echo Arena in Liverpool and will also be broadcast live on BBC One.

How to nominate

You can nominate by downloading and filling in this form and emailing it to sports.personality@bbc.co.uk or posting it to YOUNG SPOTY 2016, 3rd Floor, Quay House, MediaCityUK, Salford Quays, M50 2QH.

Nominees have to be 17 or under on 1 January 2017. Nominations close on Thursday, 16 November 2017. Nominations are made to the BBC and by sports governing bodies via the Youth Sport Trust.

Join the judging panel

This year, BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year has once again joined forces with Blue Peter to offer one young viewer the chance to join the panel to decide this year's shortlist.

The lucky viewer will be selected from those who have applied for a Blue Peter Sport Badge.

Youth Sport Trust's assistant director of development Will Roberts said: "To be nominated as the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year is a fantastic achievement, and the discussions around the shortlisting to a top 10 and then the ultimate winner is always a challenging process - simply because the level of performances is so high."

For more details of the nomination process, and for further information on how to join the judging panel, please see the terms and conditions.