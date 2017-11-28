Adam Peaty 28 Nov From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/sports-personality/42158135 Read more about sharing. Peaty seemed an unlikely potential swimming champion but overcame his fear of water By his late teens, he was becoming a dominant force in the pool - leaving his rivals toiling Peaty is very patriotic and has a British lion tattoo which runs from his left shoulder to elbow One of the swimmig champion's biggest fans is his 75-year-old nan Mavis, who has a cult following on social media with her messages of support In a two-year spell from 2014 to 2016 he won 100m breaststroke gold at every major swimming event