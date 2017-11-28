Adam Peaty

Adam Peaty
Peaty seemed an unlikely potential swimming champion but overcame his fear of water
Adam Peaty
By his late teens, he was becoming a dominant force in the pool - leaving his rivals toiling
Adam Peaty
Peaty is very patriotic and has a British lion tattoo which runs from his left shoulder to elbow
Adam Peaty's nan Mavis
One of the swimmig champion's biggest fans is his 75-year-old nan Mavis, who has a cult following on social media with her messages of support
Adam Peaty
In a two-year spell from 2014 to 2016 he won 100m breaststroke gold at every major swimming event

Top Stories