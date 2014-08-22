Madeline Perry beaten in Malaysian Open quarter-finals

Madeline reached the quarter-finals for a third Commonwealth Games in a row

Madeline Perry lost to Egypt's Nour El Tayeb in the quarter-finals of the Malaysian Open in Kuala Lumpur after retiring injured in the fourth game.

The number eight seed and 14-time Irish champion was trailing 11-9, 17-15, 4-11, 9-2 when she withdrew.

El Tayeb, 21, the 16th seed from Cairo, secured her first appearance in the event's semi-finals.

"I feel really privileged to beat Madeline because she's been a top 10 player for so long," said El Tayeb.

"She was a top player even before I started playing, plus she's one of the fittest players around, so I'm happy to win."

The Egyptian world number 25 had defeated world champion Laura Massaro in the previous round, so her victory over Perry represented a second successive upset.

Perry had seen off Australia's Rachael Grinham in five games at the last 16 stage of the championship.

In a battle of the 37-year-olds, Perry lost the opening game but went on to earn a 10-12 11-5 11-9 6-11 11-9 win over the 2007 World Open winner.

Current world number 11 Perry defeated her Irish compatriot Aisling Blake in straight games in the first round in Kuala Lumpur.